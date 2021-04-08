Scalise on the Border: ‘Joe Biden Created This Crisis’ — ‘This Is Dangerous’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Thursday emphasized the danger created by President Joe Biden’s immigration policy at the border.

On FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Scalise described the situations for young girls who make the journey to enter the United States. He also noted that at least six people from the terrorist watch list have been caught trying to enter, which he said is “dangerous for America.”

[I]t is beyond a disaster,” Scalise asserted. “What they’ve done, not only to these border towns — the mayors you hear them, Democrat and Republican, expressing outrage over what President Biden created. Joe Biden created this crisis. But the child abuse and neglect that’s going on, it’s not just the 20-plus day treks that some of these young kids are taking, 10 years old in many cases … over a third of the girls are being sexually assaulted or raped along the journey. Then they get to the United States, and you’ve seen how they are being treated — not given proper food and shelter being put next to somebody six inches apart with COVID. All this is going on on the border. You can see why Vice President Kamala Harris either doesn’t want to have this dumped in our lap because Joe Biden created the mess and is asking her to mop it up, or else she’s in over her head. Either way, it doesn’t bode well for the United States.”

He added, “[T]hink about this. … You’ve got now at least six people on the terrorist watch list that have been caught. They won’t tell us how many more — no doubt there’s many more that have come across our border. This isn’t from Central and South America. This is from Middle Eastern countries, other nations where they have people on the terrorist watch list that know there’s a poor southern border, and if you want to come and do harm in America, it’s free rein. It’s open season. And this is dangerous for America, and it’s even more dangerous to these kids that President Biden’s policies have encouraged to come across make the trek and get sexually assaulted along the way.”

