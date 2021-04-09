Behar: America Is an ‘International Embarrassment’ on Guns — Dems Need to ‘Push Through’ Reform

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that America was an “international embarrassment” on guns.

Therefore, she said Democrats needed to “push through” gun control reforms.

Behar said, “There were ten mass shootings in just this week. Yesterday President Joe Biden said it’s time for real reforms but he also made it clear he’s not coming for your guns. Watch.”

In a video from his Thursday announcement on guns, President Biden said, “Nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment. There are phony arguments suggesting these are Second Amendment rights at stake in what we are talking about. No amendment, no amendment to the Constitution is absolute. Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it’s an international embarrassment.”

Behar said, “When he says it’s an international embarrassment, I watch a lot of foreign TV and they will have a joke in the show like somebody got shot and then the cop will say, ‘What are we in the United States?’ We are an international embarrassment, just like he says. If you ask me Democrats have to seize the day. You know they will never possibly have control of the House, the Senate and the White House again. So I say push through whatever is needed and hope Congress comes to their senses.”

She added, “I’ve never actually seen a real gun.”

