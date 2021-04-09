Boehner: Jim Jordan Is a Political Terrorist — Ted Cruz Is a ‘Jerk’

Former House Speaker John Boehner said in a preview video of an interview to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning” that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was a political terrorist and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was a “jerk.”

Referencing Boehner’s forthcoming memoir, host John Dickerson said, “You call some of these members political terrorists.”

Boehner said, “Oh, yeah, Jim Jordan, especially my colleague from Ohio. I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart, never building anything, never putting anything together.”

When asked about Cruz, Boehner said, “I don’t beat anybody up. It’s not really my style, except that jerk. Perfect symbol, you know, of getting elected, make a lot of noise, draw a lot of attention to yourself, raise a lot of money, which means you’re going to go make more noise, raise more money, and it’s really — it’s unfortunate.”

