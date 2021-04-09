Padilla: Newsom Recall Is GOP Attacking Newsom Because of Trump’s Failures on COVID

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said that the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is Republicans “setting their sights on Gov. Newsom because of the Trump administration’s failures to respond to COVID earlier in the pandemic.”

Padilla stated, “When it comes to the recall, here’s the hypocrisy of it and what really pisses me off: The same Republican forces that refused to hold Trump accountable over the course of his four years, or even for the insurrection of January 6, are now setting their sights on Gov. Newsom because of the Trump administration’s failures to respond to COVID earlier in the pandemic. Give me a break.”

