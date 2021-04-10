Brooks: We Should Change the Filibuster if ‘We Can’t Get Anything Done,’ Constitution Isn’t ‘Suicide Note’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that because “the Constitution is not a suicide note” then “If we can’t get anything done, if politics is fundamentally broken, then we should probably widen the filibuster window.”

Brooks said, “I support the filibuster in theory, because I do think it does, on balance, lead to bipartisanship. You’ve got to work with the other side. But you wouldn’t say it’s done that recently. And somebody once said, the Constitution is not a suicide note. If we can’t get anything done, if politics is fundamentally broken, then we should probably widen the filibuster window. But Democrats should be absolutely confident that Republicans will someday [be] in charge. And if they run the table now on a partisan basis, the Republicans will do exactly the same down the road, and they should prepare for that.”

