Nat’l Guard Association Chair: Guard Can’t Slow Down Problems at Border Unless Biden Authorizes Federal Funding for It

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” National Guard Association Chairman Michael McGuire said that unless the Biden administration authorizes federal funding for National Guardsmen to help federal immigration officials, “we are not going to be able to slow this problem down and the communities will be less safe on both sides of the border, both in Mexico and in Arizona.”

McGuire said, “Without the Biden administration authorizing federal funding for our Guardsmen, we can only be in support of our county sheriffs and other local law enforcement, who are doing great. We can provide resources to the local communities, but the real need is a surge back to Customs and Border Patrol, to our ICE agents, and to our immigration services. All three of which we have served over the past three administrations. If we don’t get authorization from President Biden, we are not going to be able to slow this problem down and the communities will be less safe on both sides of the border, both in Mexico and in Arizona.”

