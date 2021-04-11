Buttigieg on Exaggerated Infrastructure Jobs Estimate: ‘I Should Have Been More Precise’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg admitted on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he “should have been more precise” when confronted by the accuracy of the number of jobs that he said would be created by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal.

On Buttigieg’s claim to several media outlets, anchor Chris Wallace said, “It turns out the study you’re citing from Moody’s Analytics says the economy will add 16.3 million jobs without the infrastructure bill, and 2.7 million more with it. So it doesn’t, as you said last Sunday, create 19 million jobs. Again, Secretary Buttigieg, why mislead folks?”

Buttigieg responded, “Well, you’re right. I should have been more precise.”

He continued, “It will create 2.7 million more jobs than if we don’t do it, and that’s very important because there are people on this network and others saying with a straight face that this would somehow reduce the number of jobs. In fact, at least according to that analysis, 2.7 billion additional jobs if we pass this package, just further proof that it’s good for the economy and taken as a whole it’s going to add jobs compared to doing nothing.”

He added, “The bottom line is, it’s going to add jobs. And this is a direct refutation of people who are saying otherwise. So, yes, you’re right, I should be very precise. The difference in jobs that that particular analysis suggests is 2.7 million more. That is a great place to be. Why wouldn’t we want America to create 2.7 million more jobs?”

