Levin: Joe Biden Doesn’t Have a ‘Principle Bone in His Body — He’s a Chameleon’

Sunday, Fox News Channel’s Mark Levin slammed President Joe Biden for saying “hateful things” about people who disagree with him and his “dishonest” approach to policies.

According to the “Life, Liberty & Levin” host, Biden does not have a “principle bone in his body.” He added that the President is a “chameleon” who is trying to boost his legacy with “flat-out lies.”

“Let’s talk some turkey about the man in Oval Office, Joe Biden,” Levin began. “Joe Biden has been saying many, many hateful things about many people simply because they disagree with him. Joe Biden has been saying things that are, frankly, flat-out lies. He has been dishonest about the way he has approached his policies. This is par for the course for Joe Biden. Joe Biden served in the Senate almost a half-century. And everybody who served with him who is objective and honest knows that Joe Biden does not have … a principle bone in his body. He is a chameleon.”

He continued, “On top of that if you look at the early part of his life, he was a cheat and a plagiarist. When he wanted to be President of the United States, the first and second time around, he stole word for word from a speech of Neil Kinnock … then the Labor Party head. He stole language from the late Robert Kennedy. He is absolutely shameless about the things he says and does. And it’s not because he is a smart man. He is actually quite a dumb man. It’s all about power and Joe Biden for Joe Biden. It’s all about promoting Joe Biden. The other week he met with a bunch of historians, and he wanted to know how could he be bigger than Franklin Roosevelt and LBJ and Barack Obama. And so he has lurched hard left, whereas before he was not hard left. And he will do whatever he has to do — beat his chest, pat himself on the back, make claims about inventing vaccines and distributing them, whatever it takes to promote Joe Biden and his legacy.”

Levin went on to detail how Biden has been referring to things such as the new election law in Georgia as “Jim Crow,” although he has a history of attaching himself to known racists in the past.

“In my view, Joe Biden doesn’t give a damn about this country. Joe Biden cares about Joe Biden,” he stated.

“Look what’s going on in the southern border,” he continued. “If you had an ounce of human compassion — an ounce of human compassion — you wouldn’t pretend what is going on at the southern border isn’t a crisis. You wouldn’t ignore it where little girls are being raped. Where people are housed like sardines. Where diseases are being passed from child to child. Where people are being released into the country — we don’t know who they are, we don’t have their backgrounds, we don’t know their records. You wouldn’t be doing this and encouraging this and creating this chaos and anarchy and all this suffering among the people you claim to care about south of the border if you cared about this country. It’s all about party.”

