Boehner: Ted Cruz a ‘Reckless Jackass Who Thinks He’s Smarter Than Everybody Else’

Monday on CBS’s “This Morning,” former House Speaker John Boehner discussed his criticisms of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) from his forthcoming book, “On the House: A Washington Memoir.”

Host Gayle King asked Boehner what “bugs” him the most about Cruz to the point of “taking really big shots at him” in his book.

Boehner, who called Cruz a “jerk” in another recent interview, described Cruz as a “reckless jackass who thinks he’s smarter than everybody else.”

“Well, this guy wasn’t even a member of the United States House of Representatives. He was a member of the Senate, stirring up some of the crazies in my own caucus to cause all kinds of problems,” Boehner replied. “And it’s probably why I zeroed in on him — probably the only person in this book in the way that I did. As I say in the book, there’s nothing worse than a reckless jackass who thinks he’s smarter than everybody else.”

King stated, “Yeah, you said he’s one of these guys who knows all of the answers, and we all know somebody like that.”

“We sure do,” Boehner responded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent