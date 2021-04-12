Gingrich: Kamala Harris Put in Charge of the Border Crisis ‘Because They Knew She Wouldn’t Do Anything’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich declared that the ongoing crisis at the United States’ border with Mexico is not a mistake.

Gingrich argued that President Joe Biden’s administration wanted Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of handling the border crisis “because they knew she wouldn’t do anything.” He said that the administration is “in favor of open borders” because they have the goal of bringing in as many illegal immigrants as possible.

“If you look at a piece of history, sometimes the obvious is accurate. They wanted Harris to be in charge of the border because they knew she wouldn’t do anything,” Gingrich stated. “This is not a mistake, this is why they refuse to call it a crisis. They want the border to be open. Go back and look at the presidential primary debates. They are all in favor of open borders. They are all in favor of eliminating ICE. They are all in favor of eliminating any threat to sanctuary cities. So from their perspective, the next 10 or 15,000 people [coming in] are good because it further increases the number of illegal immigrants in the United States, which is what they want.”

“Of course, it’s working,” he continued. “What if your goal was to have the maximum number of illegal people in the United States? How would you do better than Biden?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent