GOP Rep. Banks: Important to ‘Cement’ the Relationship Between Republicans, Working-Class Voters

Sunday on FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) discussed his memo urging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to recognize the relationship between the Republican Party and working-class Americans.

Banks credited former President Donald Trump for establishing that relationship, which he said was vital to the GOP’s future election prospects.

“The reason I wrote the memo to Leader McCarthy a couple of weeks ago is because it became clear, it’s become clearer and clearer to me that Donald Trump gave the Republican Party a really important gift,” he said. “I’m not sure that all of my colleagues quite understand that that gift is still sitting right in front of us. And that gift is that, for the first time, more than ever, working-class voters in America identify themselves as Republicans more than they ever did before. Donald Trump did something unprecedented in cementing a relationship with blue-collar, working-class voters and brought them into the Republican fold in a way that I hope Republicans will soon recognize so that we can maintain it.”

“And that’s why I wrote the five-page memo that I did, Steve,” Banks continued. “I talked about Republicans seizing an agenda that puts American workers first when it comes to immigration policies, trade policies, and holding — ultimately holding China accountable. There is a paradigm shift in American politics today where the Republican Party is no longer the party of Big Business. The Democrats are. You see that in political donations, and you see that in the voting behaviors of working-class voters, and I believe, Steve, it’s important now more than ever for Republicans to cement this relationship and make our party, the party of working-class voters, permanently.”

“And if we do, we’ll win back the majority in 2022, and we will win back the White House in 2024,” he added.

