GOP Rep. Carter: Attacks on GA Voting Law ‘Nothing More Than Lies and Misinformation’ Spread by Biden, Warnock, Abrams

Monday, during an appearance on the Fox Business Network, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) defended the Georgia Assembly’s legislative efforts to shore up election integrity.

He contended Democrats, including failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), were persuading corporate CEOs to oppose the law with “lies and misinformation.”

“There is nothing in this law that’s restricting voting,” he said. “In fact, it does just the opposite. It expands voting and makes it easier to vote, whereas it makes it harder to cheat. And if these CEOs would not listen to the misinformation and the lies that’s being spread by Stacey Abrams, by Joe Biden and by Raphael Warnock, then they would understand if they would just read the law itself, they would see that it actually does expand voting.”

“We actually added an extra Saturday into the early voting period and gave the counties options to add two Sundays,” Carter continued. “Now, most of these CEOs are sitting in their ivory towers in New York state. And if you compare New York state with Georgia, you will see that Georgia has much better voting regulations. In New York State, they only have ten days of early voting. We have up to 19 days of early voting. In New York State, you have to have an excuse to vote absentee. In Georgia, you don’t.”

“All of this is just ridiculous,” he added. “It’s nothing more than lies and misinformation being spread by Joe Biden, by the Democrats, Raphael Warnock, Stacey Abrams. And then they say, oh, no, you’re going to take the All-Star Game out of Georgia. Oh, how horrible, yes. Well, it’s because of your misinformation and lies that they are doing that. Thank you very much.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor