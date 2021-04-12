Kasich: Trump’s ‘Ugly’ Name-Calling Will ‘Continue to Shrink’ Republican Party

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Monday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that former President Donald Trump’s “ugly” name-calling will continue to shrink the Republican Party.

The panel was discussing former President Donald Trump’s comments at a Republican fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump reportedly called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) a “stone-cold loser” and criticized former Vice President Mike Pence and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Blitzer said, “The former president is still recycling so many of the false claims about the election he’s been making since November. Does it matter to his base or his donors that he seems to be having nothing new to offer them?”

Kasich said, “You know, it’s amazing to me, Wolf, that they sit in this room and hear more name-calling, more divisiveness, more anger. I mean, how do you expect to sell something to voters when you’re just divisive and angry and name-calling and belittling? The party needs to move to a set of issues that will improve the lives of Americans, and so far, I haven’t heard any of what they plan to do. As far as I’m concerned, the party is going to continue to shrink and not connect.”

He added, “This is all so nuts down there, right? They got a bunch of people that come in. They all say the same thing. It’s basically negative. It’s attack on the other side with very few answers of what we need going forward to help the American people. Donald Trump out there attacking and name-calling the leader of the Senate. It’s a mess. You know, it’s so ugly.”

