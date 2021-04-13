Clyburn: Tlaib ‘Expressing Her Frustrations’ and Constituents by Calling for ‘No More Policing,’ ‘and I Can Understand That’

On Tuesday’s “CNN Tonight,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that while he doesn’t believe in eliminating police, he doesn’t think Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MN) call for “no more policing” is harmful and “she’s expressing her frustrations and what she hears from her constituents, and I can understand that.”

Clyburn began by saying “We’ve got to have police officers.”

Host Don Lemon asked, “I’m wondering if you think these — the latest remarks, are they harmful?”

Clyburn responded, “No, I don’t think so. I think that she represents her district. She knows what’s going on in and around Detroit. That is one thing. But I come out of a culture where people honor the police, but they want good policing. We do not honor bad police officers.” He further stated that we shouldn’t eliminate the police, but should get rid of bad police officers.

Lemon then cut in to ask if Tlaib’s comments hurt the cause of police reform.

Clyburn answered, “No, I don’t think they do. I think she’s expressing her frustrations and what she hears from her constituents, and I can understand that. But we need to pass this Justice in Policing Act.”

