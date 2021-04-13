Jackson Lee on Tlaib’s Call for ‘No More Policing’: Congress ‘Is a Big Tent’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) reacted to Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MN) call for “no more policing” by saying that Congress “is a big tent” and Tlaib “has a right to her opinion.” Jackson Lee also said that black people support good policing and touted the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Jackson Lee began by saying, “I think it’s important to realize that, as African Americans, we are filled with officers in our community, in our families. And we are supportive of the idea of good policing. And I think that’s the same place that Vice President Harris is and President Biden is. They are for good policing.”

Jackson Lee later responded to Tlaib’s statement by saying, “Erin, the Congress and America is a big tent. And so, the congresswoman has a right to her opinion. And there are many who are frustrated because race is a large issue in the way African Americans are treated by law enforcement. We were not shy in making that point. Race is always an element. But as we recognize race and racism and white supremacy, as we recognize that America is not where we would like her to be, but she is a country that has the ability to continue to form a more perfect union, we’ve got to work to get these problems solved.”

Jackson Lee further touted the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

