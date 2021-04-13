Lindsey Graham: Biden ‘Paving the Way for Another 9/11’ with Afghanistan Troop Withdraw

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that President Joe Biden was “paving the way for another 9/11” with his reported pledge for a full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

Graham said, “Joe Biden has become an incredibly destabilizing American president. He took a border which was pretty calm and turned it into chaos. The Mideast had been transformed Donald Trump’s watch with the Arabs working with the Israelis and had Iran in a box. He has taken Iran and led them out of the box. They are talking about enriching uranium at 60% now which is a direct threat to the existence of the state of Israel. The Russians are challenging him in the Ukraine. Now he is withdrawing forces in Afghanistan against sound military advice.”

He continued, “To all of you listening, who remember where you were at on 9/11/2001. Our military told President Biden that if you withdraw all of our forces, al-Qaeda and ISIS will come roaring back. Afghanistan would disintegrate into civil war. And you can avoid all of that by having three to 5,000 American forces making sure that ISIS and al-Qaeda never come back to hurt us. He rejected that advice. Afghanistan is going to deteriorate pretty rapidly, al-Qaeda and ISIS are going to come back.”

He added, “He is paving the way for another 9/11. I think Joe Biden on foreign policy has been completely incompetent and destabilizing. What he’s done with the Iranians is a threat to everything we’ve accomplished in the Mideast. I just hope and pray that I’m wrong. But I knew what was going to happen in Iraq and Afghanistan is going to be worse.”

