Surgeon General: We Don’t Know if Clots Are ‘Related to the Vaccine’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said that we’re “trying to figure out” whether the blood clots among six people who have received the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine are actually related to the vaccine, and that another reason for the pause of the administration of the J&J vaccine is to get help from medical professionals in “looking for the kind of symptoms we may be concerned about and then have them report it.”

Murthy said, “[W]hat we are trying to figure out right now is whether these unfortunate cases of clots are, in fact, related to the vaccine itself.”

Murthy said, “So, the reason to pause, Anderson, there are a couple of reasons: One is to do the investigation quickly, to understand whether there’s a connection between the vaccine and the adverse events. But there’s another reason as well to pause, which is to give us time to speak to the medical community, to doctors, nurses, and others who are taking care of patients so we can enlist their help in looking for the kind of symptoms we may be concerned about and then have them report it.”

