Boehner: Biden ‘Has Caved to the Left,’ ‘Sacrificed Any Chance of Bipartisanship’

Former House Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday said “traditional Democrat” President Joe Biden has “caved to the left” despite vowing on the campaign trail to work in a bipartisan manner.

Boehner noted during Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the Democratic Party “is being taken over by the left-wing progressives.” He added that as a result, Biden “has sacrificed any chance of bipartisanship.”

“[I]’ve been a little bit surprised over the last few months because I listened to everything that Joe Biden said during the campaign about changing the tone in Washington, working in a bipartisan manner, but he’s stuck,” Boehner outlined. “He is a traditional Democrat, and the party is being taken over by the left-wing progressives of the Democrat Party. And over those first few months of his administration, he has caved to the left … and as a result, he has sacrificed any chance of bipartisanship. And so this is going to play out in a bigger way in the coming months. I’m kind of anxious to see the break-out of the war going in the Democrat Party.”

“When you look at Biden’s so-called infrastructure bill, it is a wish list from the progressive caucus,” he added. “Very little of that money he is proposing has anything to do with what we would call infrastructure: roads, bridges, rail, airports, the things that over the years I called infrastructure. And so, it’s a wish list for them. But at some point, the Biden administration is going to have to decide whether they want to get some things accomplished or whether they want to be stuck in this stalemate.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent