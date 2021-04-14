Cotton: Biden Admin Says Same Things about American Racism that China, USSR Used to Say

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s statements about racism being a part of America’s founding documents by saying that under the Biden administration, our own diplomats are saying the same things about America that we used to hear Chinese or Soviet officials say about the U.S.

Cotton said, “Amazing. Yeah, you used to listen to Communist Chinese or Communist Soviets call Americans racists at the United Nations. In the Biden administration, you hear that from our own ambassador. That’s disgraceful.”

