GOP Rep. Cheney: ‘I Would Not’ Support Trump If He Is 2024 GOP Nominee — We Can’t ‘Embrace Insurrection’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that she would not support Donald Trump if he were the 2024 Republican Party nominee.

When asked about Trump, Cheney said, “I’ve been clear about my views about what happened on January 6th, about my views of the president’s culpability. I obviously voted to impeach him. I think that it was the gravest violation of an oath of office by any president in American history. For us as a party, we have to be the party of hope and aspirations, and we cannot embrace insurrection and can’t minimize what happened January 6. I think all of us, regardless of partisanship, have an obligation and a duty to the Constitution, a duty to the peaceful transition of power.”

She added, “I think that when you look at the challenges we face today, you look at the real turn towards socialism, that you see coming from the Democrats when you see this decision on Afghanistan. When you see the executive orders, President Biden has signed ending all oil and gas leases on public lands. When you see the massive spending for the Green New Deal. When you see the extent to which they don’t want us to teach kids American history, they don’t want us to teach kids to be proud of this country. Those are all battles that we have to fight. I’m honored to be in and continue to fight and will ultimately that we will win.”

Cavuto asked, “If Donald Trump were the 2024 nominee, would you support him?”

Cheney said, “I would not.”

