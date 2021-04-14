MSNBC’s Reid: Trump Incited ‘Violent White Extremism Much the Way Bin Laden’ Did

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on Wednesday’s “The ReidOut” accused former president Donald Trump of inciting “violent white extremism” and likened it to the way Osama Bin Laden did with the Islamic terrorist organization al-Qaeda.

Addressing former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, Reid said, “The idea that Afghanistan could go on forever. We can’t stay anywhere forever, especially when we got home security threats in terms of violent white nationalism that is threatening our Capital. When we have got our own former president inciting people into violence and pushing them more into this violent white extremism much the way Bin Laden you know, did, sort of inspiring people to be this way.”

She asked, “Do you feel as someone who ran DHS that we have to turn our focus here because we have our own internal terrorist threats to deal with?”

Johnson said, “My short answer is yes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN