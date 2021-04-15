CNN’s Cuomo: Wearing Masks after Vaccination Needed to Keep Percentage of Post-Vaccine Infections Low

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo scolded Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for not wearing a mask even though Cruz has been vaccinated, by saying that vaccinated people can still get infected because the vaccines don’t provide 100% protection against infection. Cuomo also stated that even though an extremely small percentage of the vaccinated population have gotten infected, “the only way to keep the number down is to listen to science. They all know it. They’re just playing politics, and people are dying.”

Cuomo said that not all the Senate staff and media members have been vaccinated, “and the current CDC guideline states very clearly that if you’re vaccinated, you’ve got to still keep taking precautions like wearing a mask. You can still get sick, you won’t be as sick, but you could give it to somebody else. So, he’s not just wrong, but he’s doing it for the wrong reason. And he knows experts are still learning how vaccines affect COVID spread. We know this. We know it’s not 100%. The latest CDC data makes it all very clear, all right. 5,800 people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID have gotten infected anyway. Look, it’s nothing, It’s a little fraction of tens of millions who are already vaccinated, but the only way to keep the number down is to listen to science. They all know it. They’re just playing politics, and people are dying.”

