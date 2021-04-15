Cuellar: Reject Court-Packing and ‘Have Elections Have Consequences’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that court-packing should be rejected and “have elections have consequences.”

Cuellar said, “[O]n the packing the court, honestly, I think it’s a bad idea. Otherwise — and we’ve seen this in the history. It was tried many years ago. It was rejected, and I think we need to reject it again. Because otherwise, you’re just doing the political experience. One party’s in power, doesn’t like what the Supreme Court looks like, so therefore, they want to add. So, as John [Katko] said, some years from now, the Republicans might want to do the same thing. And when are we going to stop, at 50, 60, 70 members of the Supreme Court? Let’s keep it, have elections have consequences.”

