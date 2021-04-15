Markey: Popularity of Packing Court Will Increase When It Strikes Down ‘Historic, Progressive Laws’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), who has introduced legislation to add four Supreme Court seats, predicted that there will be “a public cry for a change in the numbers of the Supreme Court so that they cannot continue their undermining, their destruction of historic, progressive laws that have been put on the books.”

Markey said, “I do know that democracy is on trial. What happened over those five years, from the year before Trump was actually sworn in, to the day he left, is a fundamental assault upon the integrity of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is fundamentally broken. And ultimately, I think we can anticipate decisions that emanate from this Supreme Court that are absolutely going to create a public cry for a change in the numbers of the Supreme Court so that they cannot continue their undermining, their destruction of historic, progressive laws that have been put on the books.”

