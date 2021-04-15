McCarthy: Court-Packing Push ‘Should Scare Every American’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday warned about the repercussions of the Democrats’ proposal to add four additional justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

McCarthy said in an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that the efforts to pack the court “should scare every American” because it shows “how far the Democratic Party has moved.” He noted that even President Joe Biden and other justices in the past have “been opposed” to court-packing.

“This should scare every single American, regardless of where you stand politically,” McCarthy cautioned. “The Democrats inside Congress today would rather dismantle this nation than dignify the Constitution. This just goes to show how far the Democratic Party has moved. There almost are no longer common sense or moderate Democrats elected.”

He continued, “Even Joe Biden in the past was opposed to this. Those Democrats on the Supreme Court were opposed to this because what this simply does is it’s about control. It’s overtaking a branch of government simply to have your control over a nation. It must be the scariest thing I’ve ever heard them do. I never thought they would go this far. But now they’re not only proposing it — they’re moving it in legislation form.”

