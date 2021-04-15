Rubio Slams Democrats’ ‘Political Ploy’ to Pack the Court — ‘Hardball Politics’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) addressed Democrats’ efforts to pack the Supreme Court.

Rubio said it is “interesting” the Democrats had “no problem with the courts until a Republican president was elected” and appointed conservative judges. He added “the pure political ploy” to change the number of judges from nine to 13 is “hardball politics.”

“Look, [Democrats have] been wanting to do this for a long time,” Rubio advised. “It’s interesting, though, there was no problem with the courts up until a Republican president was elected and started appointing people to vacancies. Now there’s a problem with the courts. The courts have been where they have done things for 25 years that they couldn’t get done to the legislative branch. Like, they couldn’t get a bill passed in Congress, or they couldn’t get a bill passed by a state legislature, so they went to a court and they got it done.”

“Well, now that there are conservative judges and judges that’ll interpret the Constitution the way it was written on the bench, suddenly we got a crisis in the courts and that needs to be now looked at,” he added. “So look, this is a pure political ploy. That’s all it is — it’s hardball politics. It’s sad that it isn’t being covered that way by most outlets, but that’s what it is.”

Rubio went on to warn that each side would keep adding justices each time they took control.

“I think privately most Democrats, or many Democrats here in the Senate, will probably tell you they wish we wouldn’t do it because once you do that — if you add two more justices to the Supreme Court so you can get the majority of what you think are your appointees on there — then when the other side takes over, they’re going to add two more,” he stated. “We’ll have like 30 people, 40 people on the Supreme Court one day if we continue that trend line.”

