Turley: Dem Effort to Pack the Court a ‘Hostile Takeover of the Court’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” network legal analyst Jonathan Turley weighed in on the Democrats’ push to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. Democrats will reportedly announce a bill Thursday to pack the court by expanding the number of justices from nine to 13.

Turley, noting that President Joe Biden and some liberal “icons” like former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have been against court-packing in the past, said the move is a “hostile takeover of the court.”

“This is about as subtle as a B-52 run,” Turley declared. “I mean, it is an astonishing act. It dispenses with any pretense of principle to say raw muscle play. It’s like a hostile takeover of the court. And I don’t really understand the political logic here, but what really concerns me is that this is really a test of principle for Democratic members. I will be watching today to see what senators, what House members step forward and say this is wrong. This is raw court-packing. We can talk about the size of the court. Many of us have talked about expanding the court over the years. This is raw, unadulterated court-packing. It’s always been viewed as wrong. The public has always opposed it in very high numbers. And even as you noted, Joe Biden has opposed it, as have members of the court itself. Some of the very icons that these liberal members revere — as do many of us — people like Justice Ginsburg staunchly opposed this idea.”

“I never thought I would see the day when the House Judiciary chairman would stand up for raw court-packing,” he added. “It’s really breathtaking.”

