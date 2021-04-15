Whitmer: GOP Legislature Hasn’t Deployed Resources Trump Administration Sent Us

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that despite Michigan’s surge of coronavirus case, she couldnot get the Republican-controlled legislature to “just deploy resources that the Trump administration sent.”

Hayes asked, “Boris Johnson, of the UK, of course, who has not been a huge fan of restrictive-public-health measures and also in a country that has been vaccinating quite aggressively, had, I think, born of the same variant, the B.1.1.7 an outbreak in the UK, and they basically ordered a kind of shut down for two weeks. He’s now credited that with breaking the back of the epidemic. Do you have the political ability to do that in your state after all that you have been through?”

Whitmer said, “Well, I was sued by the Republican legislature here in Michigan. I lost in the Supreme Court. It was a Republican-dominated Supreme Court. I lost some of those executive powers. We do retain some powers. But we are so, incredibly divided after, I think, the politics of the last-14 months. So, it is very difficult in a moment where I am still trying to get the legislature to just deploy resources that the Trump administration sent us. So, what might seem like a natural thing to do is much more complicated than what the CDC might suggest when you look at the reality here, on the ground. But we do have some of the strongest protocols in place. If people would double down on it and make their vaccination appointment, we will get through this.”

