Abbott: Biden Is ‘Fulfilling Campaign Promises’ of Open Borders

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” that President Joe Biden kept his campaign promises of fulfilling his party’s long-time goal of open borders by creating the surge of migrates at the U.S.-Mexico border and allowing many into the country.

Abbott said, “They are out of touch about what is going on in the reason they are out of touch is they haven’t bothered to go to the border and see what is going on. The largest border crisis we have had in decades, neither the president nor his border czar nor anybody else other than Secretary Mayorkas has been to the border to see what is going on. They caused this massive disaster, and they are completely AWOL. What the American people could realize this is not by accident, in the presidential campaign, all of the presidential candidates ran on the policy of open border policies and welcoming anybody and giving them anything for free.”

He added, “If you go back to the presidential campaign, open borders is the Democratic Party policy, and they are really fulfilling campaign promises.”

