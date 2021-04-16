Fauci: Fully Vaccinated People ‘Could Go to’ Indoor Restaurants, But ‘You Want to Be Careful’ if There’s High Infection Rate in Community

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that fully vaccinated people can go to indoor restaurants, but “it’s a relative risk. When you have a lot of infection in the community, then you want to be careful. That’s why we say, wear a mask.”

Host Joy Reid asked if fully vaccinated people can eat in indoor restaurants, fly, or hug their older relatives.

Fauci said, “You know, it depends on the level of infection in your community. It doesn’t matter what the level of infection is, if you are vaccinated and you want to have something in the home, you, your family if they’re vaccinated, if grandma wants to come in and she’s vaccinated and see her grandchildren, they don’t, necessarily, obviously, need to be vaccinated. They can’t. Nor does the mother need to be vaccinated, as long as they don’t have an underlying disease that would make them very susceptible to a severe outcome. So, you could go to a restaurant if you’re — but it’s a relative risk. When you have a lot of infection in the community, then you want to be careful. That’s why we say, wear a mask.”

