Maher: Afghanistan Will Be a ‘Bloodbath’ After U.S. Leaves, But That Will Happen No Matter How Long We Stay

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher praised President Joe Biden’s announced withdrawal from Afghanistan by saying that things in Afghanistan will be a “bloodbath” after the U.S. leaves, but America could stay for another five or ten years, “the second we leave, it’s going to go back to that,” the Taliban “already won,” and “we don’t have to be in Afghanistan to stop the next plot.”

Maher said, “[F]inally, we have a president with the balls to say, look, I know the other side of this is not going to look good. It is going to be a bloodbath. They are going to be playing soccer with people’s heads two minutes after we’re gone…but what he seems to be saying is, for 20 years, it didn’t change, we could be there another five or ten, the second we leave, it’s going to go back to that, what can we do?”

He later added, “He’s just acknowledging the fact they [the Taliban] already won, and they did and they know it. … They don’t need a country to plot. They plotted the last one in Hamburg, Germany. They just need a room. And by the way, they have most of Afghanistan anyway. Anyone in the world can plot the next 9/11 from anywhere, we don’t have to be in Afghanistan to stop the next plot. It’s so stupid.”

