Maher: Democrats’ Biggest Weakness Is ‘Common Sense’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) call for “no more policing” by saying that “common sense” is the Democratic Party’s biggest weakness.

Maher stated, “She’s calling for ‘no more policing’ or ‘incarceration,’ the criminals will be on the honor system? I mean, I thought defund the police was a terrible slogan, but no police? This is always — I mean, I’ve done many editorials on this, the Democrats’ Achilles’ Heel, common sense, common sense. You strike people as not having any common sense when you say things [like this].”

