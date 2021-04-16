Maher: Part of Issue with Policing Is ‘Dumb Laws’ That Cops Have to Enforce

During a discussion on recent police shootings on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that part of the problem in law enforcement is that legislatures, in an attempt to justify their existence “write dumb laws, and then somebody has to enforce the law.”

Maher said, “These f*cking legislatures sit around all day trying to justify their job, write dumb laws, and then somebody has to enforce the law.”

