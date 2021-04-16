McCarthy: ‘Do Not Trust Nancy Pelosi’ on Claim She Won’t Act on Court-Packing

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) suggested opponents of court-packing should not rest easy despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pledge not to pursue Democrat proposals to expand the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

McCarthy reminded viewers of statements Pelosi had made on impeachment before using impeachment twice against former President Donald Trump.

“What you find from the Democrats, they don’t want to just defund the police. They want to remove all police officers,” he said. “That’s the new cry. But now, we’re finding what you just played here. They want to dismantle the Supreme Court because they’re trying to dissolve the American way. Think about it, three co-equal branches. They have two branches right now. The only thing that holds them back from their socialist views going forward that are unconstitutional like a D.C. statehood is the Supreme Court that would stand up for the American people.”

“So they want to pack the court to protect their power,” McCarthy continued. “It’s all about one thing, control. And do not trust Nancy Pelosi when she says she will not move it. Remember, that’s what she said about impeachment before she moved impeachment twice. We’ve watched her time and time again to come to what the socialists actually asked for. She surrendered to the socialists many times before, and she will do it again.”

