Warner on Indianapolis Shooting: ‘Elected Officials Offering Thoughts and Prayers and Doing Nothing Is Actually Fairly Sickening’

Friday, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) reacted to the shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility that left eight dead and others injured the night before.

Warner lamented on CNN’s “New Day” that Americans “have become immune” to tragedies such as the Indianapolis shooting. He also slammed elected officials for “offering thoughts and prayers and doing nothing” to prevent future shootings, calling it “fairly sickening.”

“Unfortunately, it appears that we have become immune to these tragedies,” Warner told host John Berman. “The whole notion of elected officials offering thoughts and prayers and doing nothing is actually fairly sickening.”

Warner acknowledged gun control legislation is not going to stop every shooting but said stopping some “would be a step in the right direction.”

“I know other members of the Senate are still trying to at least revitalize universal background checks, but until and unless we act, these tragedies are going to continue,” he advised. “And let me be clear — it’s not that gun control legislation is going to stop every one of these tragedies, but if we can just stop one or two and prevent a whole series of families from the kind of havoc and pain that they’re going through, it would be a step in the right direction.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent