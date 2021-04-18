Chomsky: GOP ‘Dedicated with Passion to Ensuring that the Survival of Organized Human Society Will Be Impossible’

Ahead of this week’s planned virtual Earth Day Summit, leftist political activist Noam Chomsky slammed the modern GOP’s stance on climate change. Chomsky, in the past, has railed against the Trump administration for its lack of action addressing climate change, calling former President Donald Trump worse than Adolf Hitler.

According to the MIT professor, the Republican Party is “dedicated with passion to ensuring that the survival of organized human society will be impossible.” He said the GOP is the “only organization in human history” that has acted that way.

“They are the only organization in human history that is dedicated with passion to ensuring that … the survival of organized human society will be impossible,” Chomsky said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show.” “That’s exactly their program since 2009 when they shifted to a denialist position under the impact of the Koch brothers’ juggernaut. Before that, when McCain was running, there was a moderate limited climate program.”

“The denialism — there’s nothing like that in human history,” he added. “It’s clear what is going to happen.”

