Fauci Doubts Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Will Be Pulled — ‘There Will Likely Be Some Sort of Warning’

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he believed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue a warning this week to address concerns over extremely rare but severe blood clots resulting from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine.

Fauci said, “I think by Friday, we’ll know which way we’re going on this. Hopefully, we’ll get back on track. But I don’t think there’s going to be anything that’ll linger beyond that. I hope not. I don’t think so.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “What’s more likely, that we’ll still use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with some restrictions, or is it very possible we don’t use it at all?”

Fauci said, “I can give you my estimate. My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form. I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment. I don’t think it’s just going to go back and say, ‘OK, everything’s fine,’ and go right back. I think it’ll likely say, ‘Okay, we’re going to use it. But be careful under these certain circumstances.'”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN