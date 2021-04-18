FNC’s Wallace to Sen. Cornyn: Is It Helpful to Question Biden’s Mental Faculties?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace questioned Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) over his tweet suggesting President Joe Biden is not in charge during this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday.”

Wallace asked, “My question, is that helpful to be sending out a tweet questioning President Biden’s mental faculties?”

Cornyn replied, “Well, Chris, thank you for the question because I think there’s been a lot of confusion in the Twitterverse about that. That actually was a quote from a Politico story that I pasted into a tweet, and then I simply asked a question.”

He added, “What I’m trying to do is reconcile the Joe Biden we heard from on Jan. 20th, the Joe Biden that many of us know from his previous service in the United States Senate from the Joe Biden we’re seeing now jamming through $1.9 trillion of spending bills,” the Texas Republican added. “I’ve learned in Washington, you not only need to listen to what people say, you need to watch what they do. And so far, there’s a conflict I’m trying to reconcile, and I bet I’m not the only one.”

Wallace pressed, “But just really quickly do you have questions as to whether or not Joe Biden is really in charge and whether, frankly, he’s up to the job?”

Cornyn insisted, “That tweet was not meant to suggest anything about the president’s competency, physical or mental. I know some people have suggested that, and that certainly wasn’t my intention. I simply tried to reconcile the rhetoric with the reality. And we need the reality to match the rhetoric, and it’s not matching right now.”

The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 12, 2021

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN