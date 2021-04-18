George W. Bush: Trump Lacked the ‘Humility’ Necessary to be an Effective Leader

Former President George W. Bush said Sunday during an interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell that he felt former President Donald Trump lacked the “humility” necessary to be an effective leader.

In the interview that aired on “CBS Sunday Morning,” O’Donnell said, “Though he has refrained from criticizing his successors, he told us there’s a clear difference between him and former President Donald Trump.”

Discussing Trump, Bush said, “I feel a responsibility to uphold the dignity of the office. I did then, and I do now. And I think it’s undignified to want to see my name in print all the time.”

He continued, “I think it basically sends a signal that I miss being famous and, you know, I want people to see me. Listen to me! And, you know, I don’t. I really don’t.”

O’Donnell said, “So, you feel humbled by the office, it sounds like?”

Bush said, “Totally. To me, humility shows an understanding of self. It shows a belief in a higher power that is necessary to be an effective leader. And we were short of humility.”

O’Donnell clarified by asking, “In the last four years?”

Bush said, “Yeah, absolutely.”

