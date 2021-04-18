Pompeo: U.N. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield ‘Ought to Resign’ for ‘Reprehensible’ Anti-America Remarks

Sunday on New York City WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to resign over recent critical remarks about the United States. Thomas-Greenfield claimed last week at a summit that “the original sin of slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles.”

Pompeo said he “couldn’t disagree more” with Thomas-Greenfield’s “truly reprehensible” comments, adding “she ought to resign” if she truly believes that.

“[A]merica is a noble place,” Pompeo told host John Catsimatidis. “I heard our Ambassador to the United Nations this week talk about our founding as fundamentally corrupt and flawed and not noble and good. I couldn’t disagree more. And I think frankly, I think it’s disqualifying to have a U.N. Ambassador who expresses a moral relativism and doesn’t understand the exceptional nature of the country in which we all live. People around the world get it. You see people wanting to immigrate here. You see people attracted to this shining city on the hill, and to have our American ambassador to the United Nations denigrate the founding principles of the United States and America the way that she did this week is truly reprehensible, and, in my view, if she truly believes that, she ought to resign and allow someone who believes in the greatness of the United States of America to take her place.”

