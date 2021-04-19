Former MLB Star David Wells: Major League Baseball Losing a Lot of Fans over Political Stance — ‘They Don’t Want to See That’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former Major League Baseball pitcher David Wells sounded off on polling, showing a drop in MLB popularity among Republicans after the league decided to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia.

The move came in response to new election integrity laws.

The two-time World Series champion said changes brought on by “knucklehead” Commissioner Rob Manfred have already turned him off of watching MLB but said the All-Star Game change “put the icing on the cake.”

“[M]oving this All-Star Game to Colorado just really put the icing on the cake for me because, to me, it’s not the fact that, you know, businesses need a lot of help right now in this day and time,” Wells stated. “And when you move it out of Atlanta, especially Atlanta, and you go to Colorado, which, you know, we all know the difference there with the voting rights and all that, it’s just not the same. And it’s not fair to the game of baseball when you have got one knucklehead who is trying to act like Biden, I think, you know, the way I see it, they are just trying to change the game and changing the rules, and it’s not fair.”

He continued, “When you have these people coming in and changing the rules … in my mind, you are going to lose a lot of fans because when you start doing that and playing the politics role, they don’t want to see that. They just want to take their kids and enjoy a game, and then when you have these guys coming in and changing the rules, you know, it’s, to me, it’s not fair. It’s not fair to the fans. It really isn’t.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent