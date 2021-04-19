Graham: ‘Nobody in the World Is Afraid of Joe Biden — And That’s Dangerous for Us Here at Home’

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized President Joe Biden’s approach to foreign policy on both the Russia and China fronts.

Graham argued no one was “afraid” of Biden, which made the country “dangerous.”

“Well, the problem is that Putin’s looking at Biden through a bigger lens,” he said. “We’re withdrawing from Afghanistan against sound military advice. We’re trying to get back into the Iranian nuclear agreement, and the Iranians are threatening to enrich at 60%. You need 90% to get a bomb. The Chinese are pushing us around out in Asia. The border is completely out of control.”

“So, what Putin’s looking at is, in his mind, a weak adversary,” Graham continued. “What did Putin say when Biden called him a killer? The next time we talk, I want it to be on live TV. Meet me there, because I don’t think you can stand up to me. So, this overall weakness is probably going to be a death sentence for this man because nobody in Russia is afraid of Joe Biden. Nobody in the world is afraid of Joe Biden. And that’s dangerous for us here at home.”

