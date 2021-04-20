Cruz: Democrats Want to See Violence, Looting, Police Cars Firebombed — ‘It Serves Their Political End’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Democrats wanted looting, police cars firebombed and violence because he argued it “serves their political end.”

When asked about Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) recent comments urging protesters to get more confrontational, Cruz said, “I think the House, of course, they should censure Maxine Waters. She does this over and over again. She was on the streets encouraging protesters in Minneapolis to engage in violence, to engage in riots.”

He continued, “Listen, in Minneapolis and all across the country, shop owners, cities are preparing for violent riots. There are Democrats like Maxine Waters who are encouraging. They want to see more stores looted. They want to see more police cars firebombed. They want to see the violence because they think it serves their political ends. The dirty little secret is as bad as Maxine Waters’ comments were. They are not an outlier in the Democratic Party. You have Democrats encouraging this violence.”

He added, “For example, the last time we had riots all across the country, Kamala Harris raised money for the bail to bail out the violent protestors who were committing these acts of violence. Today’s Democratic Party has decided that violence can benefit them politically.”

