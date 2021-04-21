Angela Rye: ‘I’m Triggered’ by Tucker Carlson Making Fun of Justice System Holding Chauvin Accountable

Political commentator Angela Rye said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson laughing during a discussion of the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd “triggered” her.

In a Fox News video, Tucker Carlson said, “The guy that did the looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison. I’m more worried about the rest of the country, which, thanks to police inaction in case you didn’t know, is boarded up.”

Laughing, Carlson said, “That’s more my concern.”

Rye said, “You know, Joy, I’m so tempted to engage in poking fun at these folks. But the platforms they have, the influence they have not just over public discourse, but over the law, over the minds of people. If we talk about Tucker Carlson and talking about the jury verdict was basically please don’t hurt us. The jury verdict is exactly that, but the, please don’t hurt us is different from what he alleges. Right? The police don’t hurt us is about every Black body that has been taken at the hands of police violence year after year after year where there’s been no video.”

She continued, “For Tucker Carlson, I challenge him to look at the facts as you pointed out just a moment ago, Joy, about what Black Lives Matter actually stands for. So while they are poo-pooing this verdict, you know as a black woman in this country, we can hardly celebrate the verdict because Nakia Bryant was killed, and she is 16 years old with four shots in her chest.”

She added, “I would ask you to think about while you are poo-pooing this verdict, is this even enough? Does it even address all of the pain that Black people have experienced in this country for too long and other people of color?”

She concluded, “What else needs to happen for us to not make fun of the fact that the justice system for once finally held an officer accountable? We have to be more responsible with our speech. We have to be more aware. To see somebody like Kayleigh McEnany, on TV, talking about Joe Biden using his words irresponsibly. Are you kidding me? I’m not going to cuss on MSNBC, but you are kidding me? Do you not know who you just worked for? Right? We have to be a lot more accountable. I’m trying to be more cautious in what I’m saying. I’m triggered sitting here sis. Like I don’t know what it will take for folks to survive in this country.”

