MSNBC’s Reid: Tucker Carlson Laughed ‘Like a Maniac in the Face of a Nine-and-a-Half-Minute Murder’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson laughing during a discussion of the guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd was “like a maniac in the face of a nine-and-a-half minute murder.”

Reid said, “The sheer outrage among many Republicans in the wake of the Chauvin verdict reveals a lot about the current day GOP. The narrative as we saw from microwave guy Tucker Carlson is that jury was bullied into convicting Derek Chauvin despite all that evidence.”

In a Fox News video, Tucker Carlson said, “The guy that did the looks like he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison. I’m more worried about the rest of the country, which, thanks to police inaction in case you didn’t know, is boarded up.”

Laughing, Carlson said, “That’s more my concern.”

Reid said, “My first question, is Tucker OK? He sounded like the Joker. He just did a Joker laugh like he’s a maniac. Maybe we should hide your kids and wife, be careful if Tucker is in your neighborhood.”

She added, “I mean, literally you have somebody who hosts the most popular show on Fox right now in terms of the ratings, using his platform to laugh like a maniac in the face of a nine-and-a-half-minute murder. He thinks that’s hysterically funny, and what he really wants to talk about is why can’t you police these black people harder?”

