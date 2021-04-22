Behar on Columbus Shooting: Police Should ‘Shoot the Gun in the Air’ — Stop Killing Teenagers

Joy Behar said Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that the police should have shot their firearm into the air as a warning instated of killing Ma’Khia Bryant during a knife fight in Columbus, OH.

In a video CNN host Don Lemon said, “Base each incident on what we see. When I look at this video, I see police responding to a dangerous incident where someone is armed with a knife. Police walked up on a situation, and they need to figure out what is happening. Other lives are in danger. We need to be honest and use our common sense. We cannot have a double standard. We have to acknowledge that police have jobs to do.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Joy, you were talking to Don Lemon about this last night apparently. Tell us.”

Behar said, “Well, he texted me because I mentioned this case yesterday vis-a-vis the George Floyd case. He said you know that the cop had no choice or something to that effect. My feeling is I don’t know if that’s true or not. I really can’t figure it out anymore.”

Behar said, “I mean, it seems to me in a situation — This is what it looked to me. I looked at the tape and still can’t figure it out. Shoot the gun in the air as a warning. Tase a person. Shoot them in the leg. Shoot them in the behind. Stop them somehow. If the only solution is to kill a teenager, there’s something wrong with this. There’s something wrong with the way these things are being conducted. Even if the cop had to do it, there’s something wrong with it. I can’t explain it any better than that.”

She added, “We keep talking about this over and over, and kids still keep getting shot. It’s like the gun issue in this country. People keep getting shot, and nothing gets done about it. It’s a very frustrating conversation to have. I can’t add much to it.”

