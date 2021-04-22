CDC Director: Even in Cases of People Who Get COVID After Being Vaccinated, ‘Many’ ‘Can’t Transmit to Others’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that data has shown that people who are fully vaccinated aren’t getting coronavirus at all, and data increasingly suggests that among the breakthrough cases of people who contract the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated, “about a third of them, even if they get the virus, are completely asymptomatic and many of them have such low virus that they can’t transmit to others.”

Walensky said, “So, we know that the vaccine, in real-world studies, is somewhere between 85, 95% effective. And some of the questions are, does that mean that you’re not getting sick or you’re not getting the virus? And people, the MMWR released data about a month ago that demonstrated that, with screening, we’re actually finding that people are not getting the virus at all. So what about those people who are breakthrough, who do get the virus? And increasingly, data suggests that about a third of them, even if they get the virus, are completely asymptomatic and many of them have such low virus that they can’t transmit to others. Now, we still need more data in this area. But increasingly, we’re getting more and more data to suggest that even those breakthrough infections may be less symptomatic and less likely to transmit.”

(h/t The Recount)

