Whitehouse: ‘Every Bill Has to Be a Climate Bill’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said that “every bill has to be a climate bill and there has to be a big climate bill” and the build back better bill will be a big climate bill.

Whitehouse said, “I think there will be a big climate bill. I think that the build back better jobs bill will be that climate bill. And we’re going to work very hard to make sure that it is that climate bill. And behind that comes Glasgow and the world conference to update the Paris Agreement and perhaps another round of legislation to fill in for that. And in the Senate right now, there are bills moving forward on industrial emissions, on agricultural emissions, on oceans-related issues, and a lot of these are bipartisan.”

He later added, “I think the rule has to be, every bill has to be a climate bill and there has to be a big climate bill. And if we follow that rule, I think we’ll get there.”

