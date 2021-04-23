Cruz: Dems Using ‘Race Card’ in D.C. Statehood Debate — ‘Only Card They Have in Their Deck’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Friday reacted to Democrats’ remarks on the House floor in defense of Washington, D.C. statehood, including Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) calling GOP arguments “racist trash.”

Cruz said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus” that the “race card” is the “only card” Democrats have in their deck. He called into question why the Democrats are pushing for more power instead of focusing on coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, that is now the go-to attack for Democrats,” Cruz outlined. “They accuse anyone who disagrees with them on any issue of being a racist. And they use language that is just incendiary, it’s inflammatory, and they’re deliberately playing on racial divisions in our country. They do it on issue after issue after issue. … You know, people talk about playing the race card — it is the only card they have in their deck, and so that’s their standard attack. And D.C. statehood, their push here is part of a broader effort. We have Democratic control of the White House and both houses of Congress, and their number one priority — it’s not COVID, it’s not vaccinations, it’s not reopening jobs, it’s not getting kids back in school, it’s not doing anything substantive — their number one priority is they want to stay in power forever.”

“So, you look at what they are pushing. They are pushing D.C. statehood. Why? Because they want two new Democratic senators,” he continued. “They are pushing H.R. 1, what many are calling the corrupt politicians act because they want to federalize elections. They want to register millions of illegal aliens and felons to vote and keep Democrats in power for the next 100 years. And they want to pack the U.S. Supreme Court and add four new left-wing justices because they want to change the rules and maintain power. That’s their priority, and it is not what they should be doing.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent