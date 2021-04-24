GOP Rep. Comer on MLB: Moving Games Hurts Taxpayers, and We’ll ‘Send a Message’ to Beneficiaries of Tax, Antitrust Exemptions

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said that when companies “move a convention or a Major League Baseball game out of a major city that’s already made plans and spent tax dollars to prepare for it, it has negative consequences” for taxpayers and stated that he wants to send that message to those who benefit from tax exemptions or antitrust exemptions.

Comer said, “[W]e’re going to send a message to coroporate America. We’re going to send a message to everyone who benefits from any type of tax exemptions, you’ve mentioned the antitrust exemptions that Major League Baseball enjoys. This has consequences on the taxpayers…when you move a convention or a Major League Baseball game out of a major city that’s already made plans and spent tax dollars to prepare for it, it has negative consequences.”

